Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Best of the Best (LON:BOTB)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of BOTB opened at GBX 1,250 ($15.91) on Monday. Best of the Best has a twelve month low of GBX 250 ($3.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 840 ($10.69). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 670.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 455.19. The firm has a market cap of $124.72 million and a P/E ratio of 32.47.

About Best of the Best

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

