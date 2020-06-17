Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) PT Set at C$1.60 by Pi Financial

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) has been given a C$1.60 price objective by Pi Financial in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Baylin Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$2.80 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cormark lowered their target price on Baylin Technologies from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of Baylin Technologies stock opened at C$1.18 on Monday. Baylin Technologies has a 1-year low of C$0.47 and a 1-year high of C$3.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42.

Baylin Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, designs, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of passive and active radio frequency (RF) and terrestrial microwave products in the North American and Asia. It offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cell system antennas.

