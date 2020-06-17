Barclays Increases T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $110.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

TROW opened at $124.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $139.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $411,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 476,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,950,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,198,000 after buying an additional 16,602 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

