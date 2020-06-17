Barclays Boosts Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $70.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.48% from the stock’s previous close.

LEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $38.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

LEN opened at $63.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $71.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.76.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $793,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $926,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $5,203,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

