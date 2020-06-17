Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Mizuho in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.53% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BIDU. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Baidu from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Baidu from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.52.
Shares of BIDU opened at $122.78 on Monday. Baidu has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $147.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.33. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 121.57, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.42.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.
