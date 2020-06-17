B. Riley Weighs in on Plug Power Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Plug Power in a research report issued on Friday, June 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plug Power’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 169.08% and a negative net margin of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.17 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PLUG. ValuEngine raised shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $5.45 on Monday. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83.

In related news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 657,002 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $3,304,720.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,965.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 115,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $493,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 349,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,522.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,565,106 shares of company stock worth $7,507,045. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 443.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 43.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

