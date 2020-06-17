B. Riley Comments on Chico’s FAS, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chico’s FAS in a research note issued on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $280.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.53 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $2.40 to $2.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.76.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $178.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,803,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,201,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,976,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 986,208 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,939,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 915,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 579,611 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

See Also: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.