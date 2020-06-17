Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Trading Up 6.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)’s share price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $112.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Axon Enterprise traded as high as $100.41 and last traded at $100.35, approximately 1,408,571 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 918,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.09.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.

In other news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 45,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $3,843,764.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,983 shares of company stock worth $5,681,666 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXN. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,443,000 after purchasing an additional 393,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 120,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,122.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.51. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

