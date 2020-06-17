AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity lowered AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

AXGN stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $365.81 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 0.43.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $24.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AxoGen by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in AxoGen by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in AxoGen by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AxoGen by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AxoGen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

