AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RCEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVITA MED LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a report on Monday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AVITA MED LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $5.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $645.27 million, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. AVITA MED LTD/S has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Emancipation Management LLC purchased a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in AVITA MED LTD/S by 77.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

