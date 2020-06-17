Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 286,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,460,000 after purchasing an additional 60,854 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 47,488.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 12,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

AVY stock opened at $116.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.27. Avery Dennison Corp has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 51.00%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $582,580.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,076.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVY. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.58.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

