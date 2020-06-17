Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) & Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) Head-To-Head Review

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) and Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Autoweb and Chinanet Online’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoweb $113.98 million 0.12 -$15.23 million ($1.13) -0.95 Chinanet Online $58.08 million 0.42 -$1.26 million N/A N/A

Chinanet Online has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Autoweb.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Autoweb and Chinanet Online, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoweb 0 3 1 0 2.25 Chinanet Online 0 0 0 0 N/A

Autoweb presently has a consensus target price of $1.72, indicating a potential upside of 60.29%. Given Autoweb’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Autoweb is more favorable than Chinanet Online.

Profitability

This table compares Autoweb and Chinanet Online’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoweb -13.04% -60.04% -28.70% Chinanet Online -2.17% -15.39% -7.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.1% of Autoweb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Chinanet Online shares are held by institutional investors. 38.4% of Autoweb shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.5% of Chinanet Online shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Autoweb has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chinanet Online has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Autoweb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc. operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle. The company's products and services also comprise WebLeads+ that offers various coupon options, which display marketing messages to consumers visiting the dealer's Website; and Payment Pro, a dealer Website conversion tool that offers consumers real-time online monthly payment information, as well as sells fixed placement advertising across its Website to automotive advertisers. It owns and operates automotive Websites that offers consumers with the information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions; an automotive search engine that enables manufactures and dealers to optimize advertising campaigns; and AutoWeb Traffic Product, a pay-per-click advertising program that offer targeted offers to consumers based on make, model, and geographic location. The company was formerly known as Autobytel Inc. and changed its name to AutoWeb, Inc. in October 2017. AutoWeb, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Chinanet Online Company Profile

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data and value added services through its Internet advertising portals, including 28.com; and liansuo.com. It also produces and distributes television shows comprising advertisements. The company serves customers in the food and beverage, women accessories, footwear, apparel and garments, home goods and construction materials, environmental protection equipment, cosmetic and health care, education network, and other industries. ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

