Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) & Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) Financial Comparison

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.2% of Autohome shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Autohome shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Autohome and Automatic Data Processing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autohome 1 5 5 0 2.36 Automatic Data Processing 1 12 4 0 2.18

Autohome currently has a consensus target price of $96.35, suggesting a potential upside of 14.27%. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus target price of $165.54, suggesting a potential upside of 9.06%. Given Autohome’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Autohome is more favorable than Automatic Data Processing.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Autohome and Automatic Data Processing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autohome $1.21 billion 8.23 $459.65 million $4.10 20.57 Automatic Data Processing $14.18 billion 4.60 $2.29 billion $5.45 27.85

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than Autohome. Autohome is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Automatic Data Processing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Autohome has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Autohome pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Automatic Data Processing pays an annual dividend of $3.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Autohome pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Automatic Data Processing pays out 66.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Automatic Data Processing has increased its dividend for 45 consecutive years. Automatic Data Processing is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Autohome and Automatic Data Processing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autohome 37.63% 24.27% 18.34% Automatic Data Processing 17.20% 47.51% 5.97%

Summary

Autohome beats Automatic Data Processing on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums. It also offers advertising services for automakers and dealers; dealer subscription services that allow dealers to market their inventory and services through its Websites and mobile applications; and used automobile listings services, which allow used automobile dealers and individuals to market their automobiles for sale on its Websites. In addition, Autohome Inc. operates Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform that facilitates direct vehicle sales and commission-based services; provides iOS- and Android-based applications to allow its users to access its content; and offers technical support and management consulting services. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Autohome Inc. is a subsidiary of Yun Chen Capital Cayman.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, time and attendance management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services. This segment provides a range of solutions, which businesses of various types and sizes can use to activate talent, as well as recruit, pay, manage, and retain their workforce. It serves approximately 630,000 clients through its cloud-based strategic software as a service offering. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions through a co-employment model. This segment offers HR administration services, including employee recruitment, payroll and tax administration, time and attendance management, benefits administration, employee training and development, online HR management tools, and employee leave administration. It also provides employee benefits that enable eligible worksite employees with access to a 401(k) retirement savings plan, health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, group term life and disability coverage, and an employee assistance program, as well as group health, dental, and vision coverage. In addition, this segment offers employer liability management services comprising workers' compensation program, unemployment claims management, safety compliance guidance and access to safety training, access to employment practices liability insurance, and guidance on compliance with the United States federal, state, and local employment laws and regulations. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

