Atlas Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.18 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.18 million and $248,020.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.95 or 0.01849448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00174140 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042959 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00113822 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol launched on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

