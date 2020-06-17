Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Director Walter M. Deriso, Jr. Purchases 1,000 Shares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Director Walter M. Deriso, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $11,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,317.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $20.21.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 39.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACBI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $158,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 38.7% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 211,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 58,922 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 91,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 169,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 351,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

