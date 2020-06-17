At Home Group (HOME) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $397.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect At Home Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get At Home Group alerts:

At Home Group stock opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.83. At Home Group has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $424.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.24.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on At Home Group from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on At Home Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. At Home Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.96.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.