AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) – Research analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AstroNova in a research report issued on Friday, June 12th. Colliers Secur. analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the business services provider will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

ALOT stock opened at $6.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.33 million, a PE ratio of 113.83 and a beta of 0.51.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $30.92 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 0.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALOT. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in AstroNova by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in AstroNova by 41.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in AstroNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 19.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. 57.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

