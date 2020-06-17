Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Upgraded to Neutral at DA Davidson

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) was upgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.71.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02. The stock has a market cap of $96.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.14). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 49.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 14,295 shares in the last quarter. 52.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

