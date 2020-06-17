Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PUMP. Stephens downgraded shares of Asante Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.23.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $5.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13. Asante Solutions has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $21.83.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $395.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.26 million. Asante Solutions’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Asante Solutions by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,328,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 284,586 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Asante Solutions by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,639,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after acquiring an additional 590,044 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Asante Solutions by 633.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Asante Solutions by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after acquiring an additional 79,562 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 3,935.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 325,447 shares during the period.

About Asante Solutions

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

