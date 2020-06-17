Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New $148,000 Investment in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in PVH by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PVH by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,721 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,568,000 after buying an additional 37,480 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 6.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 668,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,252,000 after buying an additional 39,425 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PVH from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of PVH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PVH from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.05.

Shares of PVH opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 2.02. PVH Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average is $70.23.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($1.22). PVH had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

