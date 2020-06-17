ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Stock Price Up 4.2% After Insider Buying Activity

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)’s share price rose 4.2% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.26, approximately 864,408 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,512,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

Specifically, insider Mark Gruber bought 3,000 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54,890 shares in the company, valued at $483,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Ulm purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,561.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $589.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 47.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,509,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5,290.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 278,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 273,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $4,623,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,765,000 after buying an additional 148,918 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 867,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after buying an additional 113,818 shares during the period. 52.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

