Argonaut Gold Inc (TSE:AR) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Argonaut Gold Inc (TSE:AR) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Argonaut Gold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Argonaut Gold stock opened at C$1.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.61. Argonaut Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.76 and a 1 year high of C$2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.16 million and a P/E ratio of -3.19.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

