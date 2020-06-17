Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Given New $15.50 Price Target at JMP Securities

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ares Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.50 and a beta of 1.17. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.83 million. Ares Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael K. Parks bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $508,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 416.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,251,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,500 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,900,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after acquiring an additional 90,400 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 38,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.37% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

