ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$7.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their previous price target of C$8.00. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARX. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities lowered shares of ARC Resources from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARC Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.18.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at C$4.85 on Monday. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.42 and a twelve month high of C$8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$268.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$295.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.