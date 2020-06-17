Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX) Insider Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes Buys 60,000 Shares

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX) insider Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.33) per share, for a total transaction of £204,000 ($259,641.08).

LON AQX opened at GBX 350 ($4.45) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. Aquis Exchange PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 310 ($3.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 491 ($6.25). The company has a market cap of $92.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 354.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 379.33.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aquis Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

About Aquis Exchange

Aquis Exchange Plc operates equities exchange and multilateral trading facility, and provides technology services in Europe. The company operates through three divisions: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Technologies, and Aquis Market Data. The Aquis Exchange division operates a cash equities trading venue with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic.

