Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX) Insider Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes Buys 60,000 Shares

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX) insider Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.33) per share, for a total transaction of £204,000 ($259,641.08).

LON AQX opened at GBX 350 ($4.45) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. Aquis Exchange PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 310 ($3.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 491 ($6.25). The company has a market cap of $92.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 354.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 379.33.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aquis Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Aquis Exchange Plc operates equities exchange and multilateral trading facility, and provides technology services in Europe. The company operates through three divisions: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Technologies, and Aquis Market Data. The Aquis Exchange division operates a cash equities trading venue with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic.

