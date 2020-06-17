Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada upgraded the stock to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada now has a $390.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $345.00. Apple traded as high as $355.19 and last traded at $355.19, with a volume of 519699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $352.08.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Apple from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.38.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $1,732,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $95,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $314.95 and its 200-day moving average is $293.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,526.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.