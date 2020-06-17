Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) rose 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.52 and last traded at $11.28, approximately 126,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,345,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

APLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $238.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.39 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 10.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 477.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,001,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962,389 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,149,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,307,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,612,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,930 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 376,799.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 953,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 953,303 shares during the period. 62.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

