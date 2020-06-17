AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AU. ValuEngine raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

Shares of AU opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $21.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AU. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 92.4% in the first quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 5,349,731 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,062 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 38.9% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,399,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,140 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 73.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,977,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,241,000 after buying an additional 840,491 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 116.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,453,671 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after buying an additional 783,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,421 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,330,000 after buying an additional 581,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

