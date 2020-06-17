ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) Trading Up 4.4%

ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s stock price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.58, approximately 610 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 106,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15.

ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.12. Equities analysts expect that ANCHIANO THERAP/S will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ANCHIANO THERAP/S stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.58% of ANCHIANO THERAP/S at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.

