Analyzing Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) & Cathay General Bancorp (NYSE:CATY)

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) and Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Great Western Bancorp and Cathay General Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Western Bancorp -107.84% 8.76% 1.18% Cathay General Bancorp 32.18% 11.46% 1.44%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Great Western Bancorp and Cathay General Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Western Bancorp 1 5 1 0 2.00 Cathay General Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

Great Western Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 80.15%. Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus price target of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.26%. Given Great Western Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Great Western Bancorp is more favorable than Cathay General Bancorp.

Dividends

Great Western Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Cathay General Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Great Western Bancorp pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cathay General Bancorp pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Great Western Bancorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Cathay General Bancorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Cathay General Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Great Western Bancorp has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cathay General Bancorp has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Great Western Bancorp and Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Western Bancorp $603.65 million 1.44 $167.37 million $2.94 5.38 Cathay General Bancorp $814.02 million 2.74 $279.14 million $3.48 8.04

Cathay General Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Great Western Bancorp. Great Western Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cathay General Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Great Western Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Great Western Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats Great Western Bancorp on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards. It also provides commercial real estate (CRE) loans, including owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied CRE loans, multifamily residential real estate loans, and construction and development loans; commercial non-real estate loans, such as working capital and other shorter-term lines of credit, and fixed-rate loans; short-term working capital funding, long-term land-related lending, and other tailored services to agri-businesses; and residential mortgage, home equity, auto, and other loans, as well as home equity and general lines of credit. In addition, the company offers wealth management solutions comprising financial planning, private banking, investment management, and trust services; cash management, online business deposit, and wire transfer services; crop insurance; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It primarily serves hospitality/tourism, agri-business, freight and transport, and healthcare sectors. As of September 30, 2018, the company's branch network consisted of 174 branch offices located in 130 communities in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota, as well as operated 163 ATMs and 11 company-owned ATMs at off-site locations. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits. It also provides loan products, such as commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures. In addition, the company offers letter of credit, wire transfer, forward currency spot and forward contract, traveler's check, safe deposit, night deposit, social security payment deposit, collection, bank-by-mail, drive-up and walk-up window, automatic teller machine, Internet banking, trade financing, and other customary bank services, as well as securities and insurance products. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 26 branches in Southern California; 14 branches in Northern California; 11 branches in New York; 3 branches in Illinois area; 4 branches in Washington; 2 branches in Texas; and 1 each branch in Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, and Hong Kong, as well as 1 representative office in Taipei and Shanghai. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.