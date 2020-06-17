Analyzing First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) and BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) and BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and BRT Apartments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Industrial Realty Trust 59.20% 14.63% 7.40% BRT Apartments 2.15% 1.31% 0.34%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Industrial Realty Trust and BRT Apartments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Industrial Realty Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60 BRT Apartments 0 1 2 0 2.67

First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $33.90, indicating a potential downside of 13.81%. BRT Apartments has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.03%. Given First Industrial Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Industrial Realty Trust is more favorable than BRT Apartments.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and BRT Apartments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Industrial Realty Trust $425.98 million 11.74 $238.77 million $1.74 22.60 BRT Apartments $27.76 million 7.55 $860,000.00 N/A N/A

First Industrial Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than BRT Apartments.

Dividends

First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Industrial Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and BRT Apartments has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.0% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats BRT Apartments on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, we own and have under development approximately 67.1 million square feet of industrial space as of March 31, 2019.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

