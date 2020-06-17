Analyzing Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) and Old Second Bancorp (NYSE:OSBC)

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) and Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Byline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Old Second Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Byline Bancorp pays out 7.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Second Bancorp pays out 3.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Byline Bancorp and Old Second Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byline Bancorp $320.31 million 1.56 $57.00 million $1.62 8.06 Old Second Bancorp $151.39 million 1.53 $39.46 million $1.30 6.02

Byline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Old Second Bancorp. Old Second Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Byline Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Byline Bancorp has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Second Bancorp has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.9% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Old Second Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.4% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Old Second Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Byline Bancorp and Old Second Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byline Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Old Second Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75

Byline Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.43%. Old Second Bancorp has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 61.98%. Given Old Second Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Old Second Bancorp is more favorable than Byline Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Byline Bancorp and Old Second Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byline Bancorp 14.82% 7.06% 0.93% Old Second Bancorp 20.87% 14.41% 1.47%

Summary

Byline Bancorp beats Old Second Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loan products and services, including term loans, revolving lines of credit, construction financing, and cash management products; small business administration loans; and small ticket equipment leasing services, as well as online, mobile, and direct banking services. It operates through 57 branch offices in Chicago metropolitan area; and 1 branch office in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

