Analyzing American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) and Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS)

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) and Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

American Financial Group has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axis Capital has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for American Financial Group and Axis Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Financial Group 1 1 1 0 2.00 Axis Capital 1 2 3 0 2.33

American Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $71.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.16%. Axis Capital has a consensus target price of $59.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.57%. Given Axis Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Axis Capital is more favorable than American Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares American Financial Group and Axis Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Financial Group 3.57% 12.99% 1.12% Axis Capital 0.73% -0.38% -0.07%

Dividends

American Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Axis Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. American Financial Group pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Axis Capital pays out 65.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American Financial Group has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years and Axis Capital has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Financial Group and Axis Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Financial Group $8.24 billion 0.71 $897.00 million $8.62 7.60 Axis Capital $5.17 billion 0.68 $323.47 million $2.52 16.68

American Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Axis Capital. American Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axis Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.1% of American Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Axis Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of American Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Axis Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Financial Group beats Axis Capital on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance. The company sells its property and casualty insurance products through independent insurance agents and brokers, as well as through employee agents. It also provides traditional fixed, fixed-indexed, and variable-indexed annuities to the retail, financial institutions, registered investment advisor, and education markets; and engages in the commercial real estate operations in Cincinnati, Whitefield, New Hampshire, Chesapeake Bay, Charleston, and Palm Beach. American Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products. It also provides professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, cyber and privacy, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer and affinity groups, as well as accident and health reinsurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, managing general agents, and underwriters. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance products to insurance companies, including catastrophe reinsurance products; property reinsurance products covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; and credit and surety products. This segment also provides agriculture reinsurance products; coverages for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; and marine, aviation, and personal accident reinsurance products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

