Analysts Set Expectations for Tenaris SA’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tenaris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.21 per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cheuvreux cut Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tenaris from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Tenaris in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -53.55 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth $11,320,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 596.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 120.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 13.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

