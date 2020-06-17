Analysts Offer Predictions for Curo Group Holdings Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CURO)

Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Curo Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Curo Group’s FY2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Curo Group alerts:

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $280.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.20 million. Curo Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 228.06%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Curo Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE CURO opened at $8.80 on Monday. Curo Group has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $355.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Curo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Curo Group by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Curo Group by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Curo Group during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Curo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. 33.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Curo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.