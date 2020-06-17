Analysts Issue Forecasts for Oracle Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oracle in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now expects that the enterprise software provider will earn $3.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.53. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on ORCL. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.31.

ORCL stock opened at $54.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Oracle has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.63.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Oracle by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 48.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.