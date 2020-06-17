Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,323,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,603 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 5.12% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $53,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMRX. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 78,178 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 22,656 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRX shares. Guggenheim upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

NYSE:AMRX opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.05% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, Director John Kiely purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Also, Director Jeffrey P. George purchased 23,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,049.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,049.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

