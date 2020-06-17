AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,892,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,978,000 after purchasing an additional 860,769 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,923,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 858,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,230,000 after purchasing an additional 463,487 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,199,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,986,000 after purchasing an additional 453,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $99.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.62. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $102.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.89.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $1,686,948.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,731,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,345.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $499,274.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,406 shares of company stock worth $6,479,896 over the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.