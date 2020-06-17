American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) PT Raised to $22.00 at B. Riley

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) had its target price raised by research analysts at B. Riley from $19.50 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

AMSWA opened at $19.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average is $15.64. American Software has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $630.05 million, a P/E ratio of 77.32 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Software by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 419,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 24,938 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in American Software by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 334,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in American Software by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 485,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 103,674 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in American Software by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,304,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,405,000 after acquiring an additional 165,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,184,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,044,000 after acquiring an additional 68,648 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

