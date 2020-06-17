American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.84

Shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.84 and last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 1549300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

AOBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67.

In other news, Director Mitchell A. Saltz sold 6,914 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $103,640.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,655.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John B. Furman sold 20,000 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,914 shares of company stock worth $333,641. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 458,284.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,447,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,988,000 after buying an additional 3,446,297 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $3,245,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,014,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,024,000 after purchasing an additional 344,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 1,158.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 205,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 316.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 262,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 199,500 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

