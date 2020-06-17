American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Trading Up 0.7%

American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)’s stock price was up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.29 and last traded at $30.17, approximately 8,495 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 418,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.95.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAT shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut American Assets Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. American Assets Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.40). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $96.74 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 102.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust Company Profile (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.