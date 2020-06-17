Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Stake Boosted by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 1,484.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 680,848 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.29% of Ameren worth $52,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 82,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,121,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 32,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.28. Ameren Corp has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.25.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 13.51%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.36.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

