AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($3.89) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for AMC Entertainment in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.89) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($3.95). Wedbush has a “Hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.96) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($11.69) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.51) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AMC. Benchmark lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.35.

NYSE:AMC opened at $5.56 on Monday. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.68.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by ($0.06). AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.12% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $941.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,584,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 37.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.