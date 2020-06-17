Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.8% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $2,615.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,304.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.95, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,434.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,064.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,722.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,611.47.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

