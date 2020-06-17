Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,204 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,898 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,615.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,304.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,722.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,434.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2,064.82.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,550.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,611.47.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.