Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,313,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,070,972,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,287,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,922,097,000 after buying an additional 50,365 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,615.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,434.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,064.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,304.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,722.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,611.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

