Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,735,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 853,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,664,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,772 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 891.0% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,983 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,615.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1,304.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,434.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,064.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,722.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,611.47.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

