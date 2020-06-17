Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,735,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 853,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,664,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,772 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 891.0% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,983 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,615.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1,304.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,434.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,064.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,722.35.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,611.47.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
