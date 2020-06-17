Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Swedbank

Swedbank increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,451 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.8% of Swedbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Swedbank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $963,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.
AMZN opened at $2,615.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,434.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,064.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1,304.44 billion, a PE ratio of 124.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,722.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 target price (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, China International Capital increased their target price on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,611.47.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
Featured Article: Convertible Shares
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.