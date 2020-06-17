Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 831,870 Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831,870 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Catalent by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 279,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Catalent by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 256,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the period.

Shares of CTLT opened at $71.62 on Wednesday. Catalent Inc has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $80.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 102.32, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.65.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalent Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Catalent in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Catalent from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Catalent from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

