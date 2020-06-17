Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 283,659 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 98.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 283,659 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $310,864,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,170,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,145,000 after purchasing an additional 865,342 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $588,100,000 after purchasing an additional 605,409 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $74,343,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.3% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 258,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,238,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $753,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $4,237,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,163,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,920,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $280.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.35.

Shares of SRPT opened at $160.22 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $162.68. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.75.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The business had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

